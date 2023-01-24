Switzerland to lift ban on arms sales to Ukraine - media report

According to Neue Zrcher Zeitung, Switzerland will stop blocking arms supplies to Ukraine and allow European countries to transfer Swiss-made weapons to Kyiv.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to LEAGUE.

As noted, the Commission on Security Policy of the Swiss National Council agreed that Germany, Denmark and Spain should be allowed to transfer Swiss weapons to Ukraine.

The Commission adopted a proposal that allows other countries to re-export weapons received from Switzerland in certain cases: namely, in conflicts that the UN - the Security Council or two-thirds of the UN General Assembly - has recognized as contrary to international law. In the case of the war in Ukraine, the General Assembly has already made a corresponding decision.

The Security Policy Committee of the Swiss National Council adopted the proposal by 14 votes to 11.

It is reported that since the Commission's initiative is widely supported, the "political knot" in arms exports can be untied relatively quickly. It is emphasized that the decision will only apply to the war in Ukraine and will be limited to the end of 2025.

