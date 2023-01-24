Zelensky awarded orders and medals to 338 soldiers, 15 of them posthumously

President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded 338 more servicemen with state awards, including 15 posthumously.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, the corresponding decrees were published on President's website.

According to Decree No. 34/2023, the President decided to award 11 servicemen with the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, III class, for personal courage and selflessness in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and loyalty to the military oath.

The President also awarded Major Oleksandr Kovalenko with the Order "For Courage" of the first class, Captain Ihor Bazarov and Major Serhiy Lashch with the second class.

According to the decree, 22 servicemen were awarded the Order "For Courage" of the III class, and 6 were awarded the Order of Danylo Halytskyi.

In addition, this decree awarded 24 servicemen with the Medal "For Military Service to Ukraine", 4 with the Medal "For Impeccable Service" of the III degree, and 9 with the Medal "To the Defender of the Homeland".

At the same time, by Decree No. 35/2023, the President decided to award the Order "For Courage" of the III class to 28 servicemen, 15 of whom were awarded posthumously.

By the same decree, 32 servicemen were awarded the medal "For Military Service to Ukraine," 50 were awarded the medal "To the Defender of the Homeland," and 3 were awarded the medal "For Saved Life."

Also, by Decree No. 36/2023, the President decided to award the medal "Defender of the Homeland" to 171 servicemen.

