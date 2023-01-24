Two British volunteers, reported missing, die during humanitarian evacuation attempt from Soledar

On Tuesday, relatives of British volunteers Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Perry, who disappeared in early January in Donbas, confirmed that they were killed during an attempted humanitarian evacuation from city of Soledar in Donetsk region.

this was stated in a statement by the British Foreign Office, as quoted by "European Truth".

Perry's family said in a statement that he traveled to Ukraine in March 2022, where he helped rescue more than 400 people and many abandoned pets.

"It is impossible to put into words how much we will miss him, but he will always be in our hearts. We feel proud that he chose our family to be a part of it," they said.

The statement of the relatives of the deceased Briton was signed with the words "Glory to Ukraine, Glory to Heroes" transliterated into English letters.

They did not say how they confirmed the deaths of Perry and Bagshaw, but last week Russian resources close to the Wagner PMC distributed a photo with the body of Perry, who was called a "volunteer."

In early January, the police of Donetsk region eported the disappearance of Britons Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Perry. They disappeared on January 7 on their way from Kramatorsk to Soledar, where heavy fighting is currently taking place.

Bagshaw and Perry have been helping to evacuate people from the war zone and delivering humanitarian aid in recent weeks.