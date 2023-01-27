First companies of attack drones are already being formed in Ukraine, - Ministry of Defense

The world’s first UAV strike companies are being formed in Ukraine

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The creation of shock companies was approved by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, at the Headquarters.

"Together with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the State Special Forces, within the framework of the "Army of Drones" project, a Coordination Headquarters was created with key ministries and services for the full implementation of the project. This is necessary in order to implement a number of key reforms and scale up the production of UAVs in order to to provide them to the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the message reads.

The Ministry of Defense noted that the most professional servicemen who will lead the shock companies have already been selected. Each of them will receive drones and ammunition, Starlink, and other necessary equipment to defeat the enemy in hot spots.

The main partner for the training of shock companies is the Boryviter Military School.