F-16 fighter could be best option for Air Force, - Ihnat
The F-16 fighter could be the best option for the Air Force of Ukraine, and become the only type of multi-purpose aircraft.
This was stated by Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.
"This type of multi-role aircraft, which is the most common in the world, and the F-16 is one of those aircraft, could be the best option for the Air Force to become one main aircraft, a single type of multi-role aircraft," Ihnat said.
According to him, the F-16 fighter can strike ground targets with various types of weapons, as well as become part of air defense and protect the sky from air attacks.
He noted that Ukraine now has four types of aircraft: two types of fighters (Su-27 and MiG-29), an attack aircraft Su-25, and a bomber Su-24.
"This aircraft (F-16. - Ed.) could combine all these functions in itself, that is why more attention is being paid to it in terms of providing it to Ukraine," Ihnat added.
