F-16 fighter could be best option for Air Force, - Ihnat

The F-16 fighter could be the best option for the Air Force of Ukraine, and become the only type of multi-purpose aircraft.

This was stated by Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"This type of multi-role aircraft, which is the most common in the world, and the F-16 is one of those aircraft, could be the best option for the Air Force to become one main aircraft, a single type of multi-role aircraft," Ihnat said.

According to him, the F-16 fighter can strike ground targets with various types of weapons, as well as become part of air defense and protect the sky from air attacks.

Read more: We now need 300-500 tanks for offensive actions, - Zelensky

He noted that Ukraine now has four types of aircraft: two types of fighters (Su-27 and MiG-29), an attack aircraft Su-25, and a bomber Su-24.

"This aircraft (F-16. - Ed.) could combine all these functions in itself, that is why more attention is being paid to it in terms of providing it to Ukraine," Ihnat added.