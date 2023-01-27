Ukraine began preparing airfield infrastructure for F-16 fighters, - Air Force

F-16 fighter jets are the most considered for possible transfer to Ukraine due to their multi-functionality. Since the Ukrainian military could perform both combat tasks on them and strengthen the defense of the sky.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yuriy Ihnat during a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"This (handover of aircraft from allies - ed.) would greatly help Ukraine on the way to victory and the de-occupation of our lands. How long it will take - here we can speak quite conventionally, because there are extremely long deadlines, and in wartime, such deadlines are for training pilots and aviation engineers are not suitable in war conditions," Ihnat said.

According to him, the pilots say that they can master the planes in a few weeks. But, as Ihnat explained, flying and landing are one thing, but fighting on these fighters is another.

He also said that the list of pilots who, in the event of the transfer of the F-16s, will control them, has already been drawn up.

"This list has been ready for a long time. Maybe there will be some changes because we are at war. The commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk has already approved it... And it is not only about the need for pilots, but also aviation engineers, etc.," Ihnat pointed out.

"In addition, it is necessary to prepare the airfield infrastructure so that pilots can land safely on runways. In this matter, work is already underway in various regions of Ukraine. In particular, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Infrastructure and other relevant departments are involved in order to help us make an airport network," the spokesman said.

According to Ignat, in the future, military airfields may become joint bases for civil and military aviation.

"Such a practice already exists in the world. This could be another push for Ukraine to a civilized world. Ukrainians could start flying within the country," added the spokesman of the Air Force.