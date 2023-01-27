Orban said that "Ukraine is becoming Afghanistan" and "no man’s land"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban made a series of scandalous statements about Russia’s progress against Ukraine.

He stated this at a meeting with journalists in Budapest, Censor.NET reports with reference to Euro Integration.

Orbán received 15 journalists, one of whom is American Conservative editor-in-chief Rod Dreger. Dreger outlined the main theses of the Hungarian prime minister.

According to Dreger, Orbán said at the meeting that he thought the West should understand that Putin cannot afford to lose the war and will not lose it, because next year there will be elections in Russia and he cannot go to them as president. who lost the war.

In addition, according to him, Russia cannot allow the presence of NATO in Ukraine. Orban said that, in his opinion, the time when Russia could conquer Ukraine and install a pro-Russian government in the country has long passed.

"If Russia won a quick victory, it would be possible, but now it's hopeless." - said the Hungarian Prime Minister.

Therefore, according to Orban, Russia's goal is to turn Ukraine into an ungovernable ruin so that the West cannot claim it "as a prize." According to him, the Russians have already succeeded in this, since now Ukraine, like Afghanistan, is a "no man's land".

According to Orban, the West does not understand that time is in Russia's favor in the war in Ukraine, since it is a huge country and can mobilize a huge army. Ukraine, Orban said, cannot do this.

The Hungarian Prime Minister also noted that the direct participation of NATO troops in the war cannot be ruled out. Orban believes that if the upcoming spring offensive by the Russians is successful, NATO member states will have to consider sending troops to Ukraine.

"It sounds crazy today, but if you look at the trend of how we got here, it cannot be ruled out today... The West is at war with Russia. That's the reality. We're getting deeper and deeper every day," he said.

Orban believes that the West is only pretending not to be at war with Russia, but by sending more and more weapons and getting closer to actual military intervention, Western leaders are playing an extremely dangerous game with themselves, Russia, and Western public opinion, he believes Hungarian Prime Minister.

Orban himself opposes the direct participation of Western troops in the war, because "no one will come out of this war as a winner."

When asked whether Putin could use nuclear weapons, Orbán replied that he did not rule out such a possibility. He clarified that he was talking about tactical nuclear weapons on the battlefield, not mushroom clouds over Warsaw and Berlin.

He also said that if Ukrainians cross the Russian border with Western weapons, "the future will be so bright that the West will have to wear sunglasses."

Although Ukraine is making progress in the war, Orbán does not believe that this will continue in the long term. He points to the production capacity of the Russians and convinces that in wars the Russians are traditionally weaker at the beginning, but later they are "impossible to stop."