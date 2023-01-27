Russians shelled Kherson and its suburbs. Two people died, there are wounded. VIDEO

On Friday, the Russian occupiers shelled residential quarters in Kherson and the Kherson district, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This was reported by Kherson RMA, Censor.NET informs.

"A car containing a man and a woman was mutilated by shrapnel from a Russian projectile in the Suvorov district. The man was taken away by an ambulance crew, and the woman died on the spot...

"Rashes and Komyshans were fired upon, where three people were wounded, a 25-year-old girl died from her wounds," the message reads.

Doctors are now fighting for the lives of the wounded.

CAREFULLY! THE VIDEO IS NOT RECOMMENDED FOR VIEWING BY PERSONS UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE.