Enemy continues offensive actions in Bakhmut, Lyman, Avdiivka and Novopavliv directions, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on January 27, 2023.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Glory to Ukraine! The 338th day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues. Despite significant losses, in order to improve the tactical position, the enemy continues offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Lyman, Avdiivka, and Novopavliv directions. In the Kupiansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson directions - it is defending itself.

There is an increase in the activity of the enemy's aircraft in all directions. The Russian occupiers launched 24 air strikes and 7 missile strikes during the day. More than 30 attacks were also carried out from rocket salvo systems. As a result of the strikes of the Russian Federation on the civil infrastructure of the cities of Kindrashivka in the Kharkiv region, Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, the village of Kamyshany, and the city of Kherson, civilians have been killed and wounded. The building of the Regional Civil Infectious Disease Hospital in Kherson was damaged.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the situation has not changed, and no offensive groups of the enemy have been detected. The areas of Senkivka and Tymonovychi settlements of Chernihiv region were shelled by tanks, mortars, and artillery; Volfyne and Timofiivka - Sumy; as well as more than 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region, in particular, Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Vesele, Vovchansk, Varvarivka, Budarky, Bily Kolodiaz, Milove, Novomlynsk, and Dvorichna.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on the areas of the settlements of Dvorichne, Synkivka, Kucherivka, Ivanivka, Kotliarivka, and Berestovka in the Kharkiv region, and Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, and Myasozharivka in the Luhansk region. On the Lyman direction, Makiivka, Nevske, and Dibrova of Luhansk region came under the influence of fire.

Areas of more than 20 settlements were damaged by fire in the Bakhmut direction. Among them are Vesele, Bilohorivka, Blahodatne, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, Druzhba, Zalizne, and New York of the Donetsk region. Berdychi, Avdiivka, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka came under enemy fire in the Avdiivka direction. In the direction of Novopavlivka, the enemy again shelled Bohoiavlenka, Vuhledar, and Zolota Nyva of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, Zalizne, Illinka, Vremivka, and Zelene Pole in Donnechyna, as well as Olhivske, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamianske and Plavni in the Zaporizhzhia region were affected, in particular. A total of 20 settlements.

In the Kherson direction, areas of the settlements of Zolota Balka, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Chervyn Maiak, Monastyrske, Tomaryne, Burhunka, Tiahinka, Stanislav, and Kherson were subjected to shelling from rocket launchers, barrel artillery, and mortars.

The enemy continues to use the network of civilian healthcare facilities in the temporarily occupied territory to treat its wounded soldiers. Thus, in the city of Khrustalny, Rovenkiv district, Luhansk region, in the premises of the city hospital, the occupiers set up a "field hospital" where Russian servicemen and mercenaries of the "Wagner" PMC are treated. At the same time, Russian occupiers are also being treated in Kaiiry, Kakhovka District, and Kherson Region, on the basis of the Kaiiry Psychoneurological Boarding School.

Russia continues to rob. According to available information, in Enerhodar, since February 2, the enemy has created a commission at the nuclear power plant to check two power lines of 750 KW in order to plan restoration work and supply power for the transit of electricity from the Zaporizhzhia NPP to the Russian Federation.

In the temporarily occupied resort village of Zalizny Port, Skadovsky District, Kherson Region, the Russian so-called "administration" is carrying out a census and confiscation of businesses (boarding houses, cafes, restaurants) that have not been re-registered under Russian law from Ukrainian citizens.

Aviation of the Defense Forces made 7 strikes on areas where the occupiers were concentrated, as well as a strike on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems. During the current day, units of anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian Su-25 and a Mi-8 helicopter. Units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine at the same time struck 2 areas of concentration of the invaders' manpower.

Believe in the Armed Forces! Together we will win! "Glory to Ukraine!" - says the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.