Russians are preparing a special operation to discredit Ukraine’s military and political leadership - Intelligence

According to Ukrainian intelligence, a large-scale information and psychological special operation may be launched in near future to discredit a number of representatives of Ukrainian military and political leadership.

This is stated in the report of DIU, informs Censor.NЕТ.

In particular, according to intelligence, the discrediting campaign may be directed against the Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff Serhiy Shaptala, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk, the Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov, the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, the acting head of the National Police Ivan Vygovsky, and others.

Among other things, the discrediting campaign may also include the "throwing in" of fabricated materials in Ukrainian and international media.

"The goal of the IPSO is to sow uncertainty in the defense capabilities of our country among Ukrainian citizens and international partners. This, according to the Russian special services, should cause political instability in the country and reduce confidence in Ukraine on the part of the international anti-Putin coalition," the statement said.

