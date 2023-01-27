Russian occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia on evening of January 27, - city authorities

Russian occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia with missiles.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatoliy Kurtiev.

"The enemy attacks the city! There may be repeated shelling. Everyone stay in safe places!" the post reads.

An air raid was announced in the city, during which two powerful explosions were heard by residents of different districts of the regional center.

