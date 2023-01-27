Russians may launch an offensive in Donetsk and Luhansk regions on February 24 - Danilov

A repeated offensive by occupying Russian army may begin on February 24 in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

This was stated by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov in an interview with Radio Svoboda, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Now they are preparing for maximum activation, given that they are people from the 'scoop' (Soviet Union) and that they must have some achievements by some anniversary. It's no secret that they are preparing for a new wave (of offensive - Ed.) by February 24," Danilov said.

According to him, the National Security and Defense Council and the Armed Forces have an understanding of the areas where the Russian army wants to repeat the offensive maneuver.

"They (the Russian army - Ed.) have tasks for Donetsk and Luhansk regions in order to fully reach their borders," he said.

In addition, Danilov noted, the occupiers have been reconnoitering the defense capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of Zaporizhzhia for a week.

"And now (the occupiers - Ed.) have a certain accumulation of troops there. We understand what is happening in the Russian Federation in this regard," he said, adding that the Ukrainian Defense Forces need to be in maximum concentration and readiness now, as the Russian Federation has a lot of mobilized troops and "iron".