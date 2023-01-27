Allies confirm agreement on supplying 321 heavy tanks to Ukraine, - Ambassador to France Omelchenko

Ambassador of Ukraine to France Vadym Omelchenko said that Western countries are going to provide Ukraine with 321 heavy tanks.

The diplomat stated this on the air of the French channel BFMTV.

"To date, many countries have officially confirmed their agreement to supply 321 heavy tanks to Ukraine," the ambassador said, without specifying which countries he was referring to.

Omelchenko emphasized the importance of Ukrainian troops receiving the tanks as soon as possible.

"As for the delivery time, it varies from case to case. Some need to be serviced, others are solving logistical issues, others are waiting for different models to be delivered in order to give the ones they are providing," explained the ambassador.

"We need this help as soon as possible. If we wait until August or September, it will be too late," he emphasized.

According to Omelchenko, Ukraine is preparing for a possible Russian offensive on several fronts in the spring of 2023. "We are not afraid, we are preparing very seriously," the diplomat said.

In the context of tank supplies, Western media often quote the words of Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, who said in an interview with The Economist that Ukraine needs at least 300 tanks for a successful offensive.