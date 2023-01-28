Majority of German citizens support providing Ukraine with Leopard-2 tanks - poll

Most German citizens support their government’s decision to provide Ukraine with Leopard-2 main battle tanks.

This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted on January 24-26 by the Wahlen research group for the German TV channel ZDF, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Hordon.

Thus, 54% of respondents said they believed the decision to supply tanks was correct, while 38% were negative.

The majority of respondents who favored providing Kyiv with Leopard-2 tanks are supporters of the Greens (75%), the party of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Vice Chancellor Robert Haback.

The provision of tanks to Ukraine was supported by 61% of adherents of the Social Democratic Party, to which German Chancellor Olaf Scholz belongs.

In the west of Germany, 59% of respondents approved the government's decision (33% opposed), and in the east of Germany - 35% (57% opposed).

