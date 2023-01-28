Occupants are not just storming our positions - they are deliberately and methodically destroying these cities and villages around them, - Zelensky on Bakhmut and Vuhledar

Situation on frontline near Bakhmut and Vuhledar in Donetsk region remains extremely difficult.

"The situation at the frontline and, in particular, in Donetsk region - near Bakhmut and Vuhledar - remains extremely acute. The occupants are not just storming our positions - they are deliberately and methodically destroying these cities and villages around them," said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening video address, informs Censor.NЕТ.

Zelensky emphasized that the Russian occupiers are shelling populated areas with artillery, aircraft, and missiles.

"The Russian army has no shortage of means of destruction. And it can only be stopped by force," the President of Ukraine stressed.

He noted that our soldiers who are holding the line in the Donetsk region are real heroes. The President thanked the Ukrainian defenders for their bravery.

Read more: Capture of Soledar will not provide occupiers with the encirclement of Bakhmut, - ISW