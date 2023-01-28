US opened hotline to fight corruption in Ukraine and sent inspectors general

The United States is committed to supporting the Ukrainian people during a war of aggression waged by Russia and provides oversight of the use of funds and resources provided by American taxpayers to support Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the inspector general's hotline.

"The United States is committed to supporting the Ukrainian people during the war of aggression unleashed by Russia. We must ensure oversight of the use of funds and resources provided by American taxpayers to support Ukraine. We advise you to confidentially report any suspicious activity related to programs or operations of the US Department of Defense, the US State Department (including the US Agency for Global Media), and the US Agency for International Development to the appropriate hotline," the message reads.

In addition, as reported, inspectors arrived in Ukraine to improve independent supervision with the help of the US to Ukraine.

