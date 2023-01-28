Yesterday, Russians killed 4 civilians in Donetsk region, 7 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

Yesterday, January 27, the Russian invaders killed 4 civilians in the Donetsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"On January 27, the Russians killed 4 residents in the Donetsk region: 3 in Paraskoviivka and 1 in Velyka Novosilka.

7 more people in the region were injured," the message reads.

As noted, it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

