OC "South" on situation in region: We are exhausting enemy in preparation for counteroffensive

The Ukrainian military continues to exhaust the enemy in the South, keeping it under fire control. In this way, the defenders are preparing for a possible offensive.

This was stated by the spokeswoman of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Natalia Humeniuk, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

She noted that the armed forces in the South continue to destroy the enemy's warehouses with precise strikes, as well as the locations of occupation troops.

"The enemy needs places of deployment and support as a bridgehead, they will look for such a position. This is evidenced by the maneuvering of units along the entire left bank, where they are trying to establish more or less stable positions. But our constant fire work, our fire control, which annoys them, does not give them such an opportunity," the spokeswoman said.

Humeniuk added that exhausting the enemy is part of the preparation for a possible future counteroffensive by Ukrainian troops.

"Let me remind you that this is a very significant influence in the framework of preparations for a counteroffensive. It is the depletion of the enemy's capabilities on the moral, logistical and physical levels," she explained.

