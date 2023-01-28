In morning, enemy shelled Sumy region with mortars, - OC "North"

Russian troops continue to shell settlements in the Sumy region with mortars.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operational Command "North".

As noted, from 07:25 a.m. to 07:40 a.m. 3 shots were reported, probably from a 120 mm mortar, in the area of Bachivsk. There are no losses among personnel and equipment.

No information was received about losses among the local population and damage to civil infrastructure.

According to the press center of the RMA, the Sumy region was restless at night and in the morning: the enemy shelled the communities of Esman, Shalyhine, Seredyna-Buda, during which 23 sorties and 3 machine-gun rounds were recorded.

- Esmansk community was shelled with small arms at 9:40 p.m. (3 machine gun "lines").

- Seredyno-Budsk community: from 10:00 p.m., the enemy fired mortars (2 arrivals).

"This morning, the Russians shelled Esmans (3 hits) and Shalyhine districts (18 hits) with mortars. Fortunately, there were no consequences," the message reads.

It is also noted that the Russians shelled the Bilopole district twice during the day yesterday.

