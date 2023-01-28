US General Minihan urged subordinates to prepare for war with China in 2025, - Washington Post

US Air Force General Mike Minihan has sent an official letter to commanders urging them to prepare for war with China in 2025.

Censor.NET reports.

Minihan urged subordinates to speed up preparations for a possible conflict.

"I hope I'm wrong. My intuition tells me that we will be at war in 2025. Xi (Jinping, the leader of China. - Ed.) secured a third term, and in October 2022 he appointed his military council. Taiwan's presidential election will be held in 2024 and will give Xi a salute (to attack Taiwan. - Ed.). The US presidential election will be held in 2024 and will give Xi a distracted America. The team, the drive, the possibility of C - everything is oriented towards the year 2025," he wrote.

Minihan urged the pilots to practice shooting at targets from a distance of 7 meters. "Aim for the head," he advised.

He also recommended subordinates to strengthen their military and physical training.

US Air Force Press Secretary Major Hope Cronin confirmed the authenticity of Minihan's letter.

Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder said the US national defense strategy clearly states: "China is the main challenge."

Meanwhile, another Pentagon official said on condition of anonymity that Minihan's comments "do not reflect the US Department of Defense's position on China."