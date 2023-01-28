"We will not win war in trenches," - commander of "Tavria" troop group Tarnavsky

In order to defend effectively, it is necessary to constantly carry out offensive actions in separate areas. It is impossible to defeat the enemy while sitting in the trenches.

This was stated by the commander of the operational and strategic group of troops "Tavria", Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, Censor.NET reports Censor.NET with reference to the Military Media Center.

"The defense must be active. In order to be successful, you need to carry out offensive actions all the time, in separate areas.

Yes, they are short-lived, compared to the offensive of troops, they are not significant, but it should be. We will not win a war in the trenches," he believes.

According to Tarnavskyi, at the same time, such offensive actions allow studying the enemy, identifying his strengths and weaknesses.

"You need to constantly study yourself. First of all, master the weapon perfectly and hit the target with the first shot, maneuver and simulate situations," the commander added.