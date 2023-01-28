Ukraine expects to receive 24 modern fighter jets from partners, - spokesman of Air Force, Ihnat

Ukraine expects to receive 24 modern fighter jets from its partners as part of the first such aid package.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force of the AFU, Yurii Ihnat, in a comment to the Spanish publication El Pais, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

Ignat explained that we are talking about two fighter battalions, each of which will have 12 aircraft.

According to him, the priority for Ukraine is American F-16 fighters. However, the French Rafale fighter jets and the Swedish Gripen are also being considered as options.

The spokesman of the Air Force noted that, in addition to complex political discussions and decisions regarding the transfer of aircraft, Ukraine will not immediately be able to count on modern fighters on the battlefield. Ihnat believes that it takes at least six months to train pilots and ground crews.

It will be recalled that Ihnat previously reported that F-16 fighter jets are the most considered for a possible transfer to Ukraine due to their multifunctionality, and Ukraine has already started preparing airfield infrastructure for F-16 fighter jets.

