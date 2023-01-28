Transcarpathian deputy from pro-Orban KMKS party depicted Transcarpathia in colors of Hungarian flag. PHOTO

The deputy of the Transcarpathian Regional Council from the Proorbani Party of the KMCS Judith Petia on her Facebook page posted a photo of the map of the Transcarpathian region, half of which is painted in the colors of the Hungarian flag.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to mukachevo.net.

This occurred against the background of her rush to accuse ethnic Hungarians of oppression in Transcarpathia, which is a continuation of Hungarian and Russian propaganda.

"True, later the deputy deleted the photo from her page, apparently realizing that it was at least inappropriate and would also have consequences. Even such an insignificant episode shows that the politicians of the KMKS party see Transcarpathia as a part of "Greater Hungary". and Orban as his spiritual leader, despite his pro-Russian and hostile views towards Ukraine," the publication notes.