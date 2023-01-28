Poland is talking about creation of "tank coalition" for Ukraine - Blaszczak. PHOTOS

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak has announced the creation of a coalition of partner countries that can provide Ukraine with modern armored arms.

He wrote about it on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"On my initiative, we have negotiated among countries that have LEOPARD 2A4 tanks to create a coalition of modern armored armaments for Ukraine together," said Blaschak.

He did not specify what states are talking about, although Leopard 2A4 is in service in many European countries. In one of the photos published by the Polish Minister, there are flags, including Spain, Canada, Sweden, and Turkey.

