This was reported by the Chairman of the Board of the NGO "Center for Combating Corruption" Vitaliy Shabunin, Censor.net informs.

"Let's summarize the interim results of the first public corruption scandal of the Ministry of Defense. The first, but already obvious that not the last. The intermediate - this story has just begun.

If Reznikov found the problem and immediately released the profile deputy, the scandal would be exhausted. Instead, the minister continues to protect the obvious scheme, talking about the "technical mistake" in the price of eggs.

However, under the pressure of evidence (for example, three times lower prices in similar PSU purchases), the minister is forced to admit that there was much more "technical mistakes" in prices (for example, in potatoes, cabbage, beet, chicken, etc.).

By the way, the evidence that inflated prices were corrected, Rennikov did not provide either journalists or deputies.

But that's not all. Do you know how the Minister of Defense has decided to extinguish this and avoid the following scandals? Hold on.

Reznikov's Office decided to stupidly hide food prices in all available contracts! I'm not kidding.

The Defense Ministry is going to switch to the purchase of some "diets". That is, to remove the price of products from contracts. Prices will be taken away even from the invoices at the level of military units.

The last Reznikov makes that through these overheads 1) we will not light the corruption margin of the Ministry of Defense 2) not to annoy the prices of the military.

Below the list of key Western media covered by this corruption scandal. The next scandal will disperse even wider.

So, the purchase of response foods for inflated soldiers was highlighted, in particular: The Economist, The New York Times, The Guardian, Le Monde, AFP, The Independent, Reuters, Politico, Le Figaro, BBC, Süd. Western media, "Shabunin said.