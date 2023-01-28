Finland does not exclude involvement of Russia to disruption of Sweden’s introduction into NATO

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto does not exclude Russia’s involvement in burning the Koran during a protest in Sweden last week, which is why Turkey refused to support this country’s accession to NATO.

About it with reference to the interview of Caavisto, the Finnish TV channel YLETV1 reports Bloomberg, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"This episode raises the question of whether a third party tries to" stir in a pot ", for example, Russia, or the other party that opposes membership (Finland and Sweden - ed.) ", - said Caavisto.

According to him, law enforcement officers are exploring potential relations with Rasmus Paudan, a far -right activist who burned the Holy Muslim Book in the center of Stockholm, and already "found some connections in his environment."

Although the Swedish government has not publicly commented on any connection between Paludan and Russia, Prime Minister ULF Kristerson said that there were forces that want to keep his country from joining the Alliance this week.

"There are strengths both in Sweden and beyond that, they want to interfere with Sweden membership in NATO, so we need to see provocateurs who are trying to aggravate Sweden's relations with other countries," Christerson said.

Currently, only Turkey and Hungary, two of the 30 NATO member states, have not ratified Finland and Sweden's applications. At the same time, the statements of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a general call into question the prospects for Sweden's accession to the Alliance.

Since the next elections in Turkey are expected in mid-May, Erdogan seeks to enlist support for religious conservatives in his country and will block any Sweden movement to NATO.

"The general opinion is that Turkey takes a time out on Sweden's accession to NATO and return to this topic is only possible after the May election," Havisto said.

He also added that he considers Finland unlikely the Alliance to join Sweden, although he said at the beginning of the week that it was possible.

Haavisto also noted that despite the suspension of official negotiations between the three countries, Finland continues to keep in touch with Turkey and he talks to his colleague Mevlut Chavushoglus "Every time something is happening in the international arena."