In Poltava region as result of collision of minibus with truck - 3 people were killed, 8 were injured

In the Lubensky district on the Kyiv - Kharkiv highway there was an accident with the participation of a truck and a bus

The regional patrol police informed about the car accident, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, on the 179 km of highway M-03 Kyiv — Kharkiv — Dovzhansky in the direction of Kyiv, there was an accident with victims. The details of the accident are being established by investigators. Currently, work is being done to remove vehicles from the carriageway. Traffic in the direction of Kyiv is blocked. Reverse traffic is organized. Patrolmen provide security at the scene of the accident," the report says.

In turn, Suspilne, citing representatives of the State Emergency Service and the police, reported that three people died in the accident, including the driver. Among the eight injured are two children.

