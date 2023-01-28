"I curse myself for coming here, for fuck’s sake," an intercepted conversation of Russian occupier. AUDIO
A soldier of 27th motorized rifle brigade of Russian Federation complained to his comrade about losses among personnel and panic in newly arrived soldiers.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, the occupier's conversation was made public by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.
The GUR published the main theses of the occupier's conversation:
- 30 soldiers were brought in, 10 of them survived;
- "I've seen enough, f*ck, I'm telling you... I curse myself for coming here, f*ck it";
- for the entire time they have been at their positions, they have been under fire every day: "We are still standing still, f*ck, just standing still";
- "when the camp was f*cking destroyed, I could have died three times in one day."
- live in the forest in dugouts with tents stretched over them;
- The mobilized soldiers got completely drunk during the 2 months of training in Russia: "All the money was wasted, f*ck it, they will come here now, they will be f*cking pissed";
- mobilized people will first be sent to belgorod, then to their positions;
- "mobilized people came to us, they are f*cking nuts";
- "Anyway, I'll come, I'll have a rank and, in short, 2 convictions will be removed";
- "I have no money, not a penny".
