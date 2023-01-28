"I curse myself for coming here, for fuck’s sake," an intercepted conversation of Russian occupier. AUDIO

A soldier of 27th motorized rifle brigade of Russian Federation complained to his comrade about losses among personnel and panic in newly arrived soldiers.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, the occupier's conversation was made public by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

The GUR published the main theses of the occupier's conversation:

- 30 soldiers were brought in, 10 of them survived;

- "I've seen enough, f*ck, I'm telling you... I curse myself for coming here, f*ck it";

- for the entire time they have been at their positions, they have been under fire every day: "We are still standing still, f*ck, just standing still";

Watch more: "They just placed everyone in the old vocational school and that’s it, fight as you wish": Russian occupier told his comrade what really happened in Makiivka - DIU interception. AUDIO

- "when the camp was f*cking destroyed, I could have died three times in one day."

- live in the forest in dugouts with tents stretched over them;

Watch more: "They surrender it more than detain it": Russian occupant told about withdrawal near Kherson, - DIU interception. AUDIO

- The mobilized soldiers got completely drunk during the 2 months of training in Russia: "All the money was wasted, f*ck it, they will come here now, they will be f*cking pissed";

- mobilized people will first be sent to belgorod, then to their positions;

- "mobilized people came to us, they are f*cking nuts";

- "Anyway, I'll come, I'll have a rank and, in short, 2 convictions will be removed";

- "I have no money, not a penny".

Watch more: "We came out of encirclement: only 16 of 36 came out. The 200th are not allowed to be taken away, for fuck’s sake. No body - no case": Russian commanders do not allow to take dead from a battlefield, - interception of Intelligence Department. AUDIO