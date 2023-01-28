ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10933 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 556 12

Occupants exert moral pressure on Zaporizhzhia NPP employees - General Staff

заес

Ukrainian General Staff released information on situation at occupied ZNPP

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff's official Facebook page.

The statement reads: "The occupiers continue to exert moral, psychological and physical pressure on the local population. For example, employees of Zaporizhzhia NPP who have not signed an employment contract with the occupiers have had their passes to the plant blocked, and workers who were forced to sign a contract have been told about a salary cut, citing the fact that the plant is not working."

Read more: Ruscists cannot put into operation any power unit of ZNPP, - "Energoatom"

Author: 

Armed Forces HQ (3985) Zaporizhia NPP (456)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 