Occupants exert moral pressure on Zaporizhzhia NPP employees - General Staff

Ukrainian General Staff released information on situation at occupied ZNPP

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff's official Facebook page.

The statement reads: "The occupiers continue to exert moral, psychological and physical pressure on the local population. For example, employees of Zaporizhzhia NPP who have not signed an employment contract with the occupiers have had their passes to the plant blocked, and workers who were forced to sign a contract have been told about a salary cut, citing the fact that the plant is not working."

