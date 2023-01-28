Zelensky imposes sanctions on individuals and companies involved in transportation of occupants and their equipment

President Volodymyr Zelensky enacted National Security and Defense Council’s decision to impose sanctions on 185 legal entities and individuals used by Russia to transport personnel and military equipment by rail.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was announced by Volodymyr Zelensky in his address.

"Today I have signed a decree enacting the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on sanctions against legal entities and individuals used by the aggressor state to transport military equipment and soldiers by rail. We are talking about 185 companies and individuals.

Their assets in Ukraine are being blocked, and the existing property will be used for our defense. We will work to ensure that similar blocking is applied by other countries," he emphasized.

The President thanked everyone who helps to strengthen sanctions against Russia, as well as investigators who expose "the ways the terrorist state uses to circumvent sanctions."

The sanctions list published on the President's website includes 3 individuals and 182 legal entities.

