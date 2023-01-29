Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 16 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, - General Staff

Last day, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 14 settlements in the Donetsk region and 2 - in the Luhansk region.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on January 29 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the three hundred-and-fortieth day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The enemy does not abandon his intentions to destroy the critical infrastructure of our state, strikes at civilian objects and homes of the civilian population.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupiers have launched 1 missile and 32 air strikes and shelled more than 65 times from MLRS. In particular, on the civil infrastructure of the Donetsk and Kherson regions. There are wounded and dead among the civilian population.

The threat of air and missile strikes remains throughout Ukraine.

The enemy continues offensive operations in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions. In the Kupiansk, Lyman, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson - leads the defense.

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Dibrova and Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region; Yampolivka, Verkhnyokamianske, Rozdolivka, Sil, Blahodatne, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Ivanovske, Klishchiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Mariinka, Pobeda, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, without significant changes, no offensive groups of the enemy were detected.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Mykolaivka in the Chernihiv region and Novovasylivka, Seredyna Buda, Muraveinya, Bachivsk, Budivelne, Volkivka, Volfine and Yunakivka in the Sumy region with mortars.

In the Slobozhansk direction, areas of the settlements of Guriiv Kozachok, Krasne, Starytsia, Okhrimivka, Hlyboke, Kozacha Lopan, Dvorichanske, Varvarivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Neskuchne, Ternova, Strilecha and Kupiansk of the Kharkiv region were hit by mortar and artillery fire.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy fired at the positions of our troops in the areas of Ivanivka, Kyslivka, and Krokhmalne settlements in the Kharkiv region, Novoselivske in the Luhansk region, and Berestove in the Donetsk region.

In the Lyman direction, Makiivka was shelled, in the Luhansk region - Chervonpopivka and Dibrova.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the areas of 21 settlements, in particular, Spirne, Bila Gora, Verkhnyokamianske, Rozdolivka, Bakhmut, New York, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, and Mayorsk of the Donetsk region, were damaged by fire.

Berdychi, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Vesele, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Pervomaiske, and Novomykhailivka came under enemy fire in the Avdiivka direction.

Bohoyavlenka, Vuhledar, and Zolota Niva of the Donetsk region were fired upon by the enemy in the Novopavlivka direction.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, 19 settlements were affected by the fire. Among them are Vremivka and Novopil in the Donetsk region and Malynivka, Chervone, Guliaipole, Charivne, Stepove, Orikhiv, and Novodanilivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, areas of Mykhailivka, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Chervony Maiak, Odradokamianka, Poniativka, Respublikaniets, Kozatske, Tyahynka, Komysany and Kherson areas came under fire from MLRS, barrel artillery, and mortars.

The enemy continues to suffer significant losses. Thus, up to 300 mercenaries of the so-called "Wagner" PMC were sent to the 15th city multidisciplinary hospital of Yuvileyny, the Luhansk region. Due to the fact that most of them are carriers of such diseases as HIV/AIDS, syphilis, tuberculosis, and pneumonia, doctors refuse to provide them with medical care.

During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made 4 strikes on the concentration areas of the occupiers, and our rocket launchers and gunners hit 2 control points, 2 enemy air defense positions, 6 areas of concentration of manpower, an ammunition warehouse, and a radio-electronic warfare station.