Today we worthily continue work of Heroes of Kruty. Price of struggle is high, but price of defeat is much higher, - Zaluzhny

Memory makes us stronger. Ukrainian soldiers gave their lives near Kruty, but defended the independence and won international recognition for their young state.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzhny writes about this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"Today we worthily continue their work. Both in the winter of 1918 and in 2022, the best of the best stood up to protect Kyiv and all of Ukraine from the Russian invasion. The price of struggle is high. But the price of defeat, and we know it from history lessons, is much higher. Therefore, we will not stop until we drive the eternal enemy from our land. We must be strong enough to defeat and secure the state from new attempts at armed seizure," the message reads.

See more: Ukraine leaders honor Kruty Heroes. PHOTOS