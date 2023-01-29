Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 126,160 people (+650 per day), 3,197 tanks, 284 helicopters, 293 planes, 2,195 artillery systems, 6,366 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

As of the morning of January 29, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers amount to approximately 126,160 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 29.01.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 126,160 (+650) people were eliminated,

tanks - 3197 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles - 6366 (+22) units,

artillery systems - 2195 (+7) units,

MLRS - 453 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 221 (+0) units,

aircraft - 293 (+0) units,

helicopters - 284 (+0) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 1947 (+0),

cruise missiles - 796 (+0),

warships / boats - 18 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5037 (+10) units,

special equipment - 199 (+0).

"The data is being verified," the message reads.