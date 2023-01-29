Iran’s military facilities were attacked by drones. Mass media report explosions and fires in number of cities. VIDEO

An explosion rang out at a military factory in the Iranian city of Isfahan in the central part of the country. Iran’s Ministry of Defense said it was caused by a drone attack.

Later, it became known about explosions at other facilities as well. In particular, it is reported about the sounds of explosions in Tehran. This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reports on the incident at the plant.

"The explosion occurred in one of the ammunition production centers of the Ministry of Defense, according to the statement of the deputy governor of Isfahan for security, there were no casualties," the report said.

Iran's Defense Ministry said the country had been attacked using drones. It is claimed that the attack was unsuccessful - one UAV was shot down by an air defense system, the other two "got into defensive traps and exploded."

"There were no victims as a result of the unsuccessful attack, the roof of the workshop has minor damage, which did not lead to interruptions in the operation of the equipment and the performance of the tasks of the complex," the ministry said.

After the explosion, a fire broke out at the enterprise. The authorities claim that the cause of the incident was intense heat. Earlier it was reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 occurred in the region, as a result of which at least three people died.

According to OSINTdefender, explosions were confirmed at four facilities:

- at the defense enterprise in the city of Isfahan;

- in the city of Khoy, West Azerbaijan province;

- at the petrochemical plant in the city of Azershehr, East Azerbaijan;

- in the city of Kerezh, Alborz province.

Around two in the morning Kyiv time, explosions were heard in the capital of Iran - Tehran.

"At night, there was an attack by kamikaze drones on military facilities in the territory of Iran. Unknown drones suddenly hit several military facilities and an oil refinery," writes the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov, on Facebook.

According to him, there are reports of explosions and large-scale fires in the cities of Tehran, Isfahan, Khoi, Salimi, Hamadan, Javanrud, and Rasht.

There is a video of significant damage and large fires in Iranian cities.

"No country in the world has taken responsibility for this full-scale attack. The attack in Iran began immediately after the outbreak of terrorist acts in Israel and in the Gaza Strip, as a result of which many Israelis died.

Only Israel could deliver such a powerful strike with drones. It is interesting that Iran, armed with the latest Russian air defense systems, could not repel the attack. Iran is currently the main military ally of the Russian Federation, both terrorist countries exchange military technologies and weapons, conduct joint military operations," Butusov noted.

"It is a very fair punishment for Iran, which is waging an open terrorist war against many countries of the world, including against Ukraine. Drones have become the main type of shock weapons of the 21st century. Their advantage is low cost and anonymity. Drones make it possible to wage wars without declaring war," the journalist summarizes.