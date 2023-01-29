During past day, occupiers shelled civilian infrastructure in area of 18 settlements in Zaporizhzhia, - RMA

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian military shelled civilian infrastructure in the area of 18 settlements over the past day.

This was reported by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"According to the report of the MDNP in the Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers shelled civilian infrastructure in the area of the settlements of Orihiv, Chervone, Stepove, Guliaypole, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Charivne, Olhivske, Malynivka, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Yurkivka, Luhivske, Temyrivka, Kamianske, Plavni, Mali Shcherbaky. 27 reports were received about the destruction of houses (apartments) of citizens and infrastructure objects as a result of shelling by Russian military personnel," the message reads.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the situation has not undergone significant changes over the past day. The enemy concentrates its main efforts on holding the occupied borders.

Civilians were not evacuated from the temporarily occupied territories during the past day.

