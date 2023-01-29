Due to mining in Kreminna direction, it is difficult to advance, - Haidai

The most important problem in advancing in the Kreminna direction is mined territories.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk RMA, said this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, some areas are difficult to demine due to the afforestation of the territory.

"The fact that everything there is mined is the most important problem. No one has those minefield maps anymore. Mines were mined both manually and remotely - both with rockets and special equipment. And plus, there were cartridges that were not broken. All this is really a huge problem. There are forests in the Kreminna direction. You can't even launch special equipment there to demine certain areas," Haidai noted.

However, he emphasized, the Ukrainian military is moving forward.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 100 elite soldiers of Russian Federation in Luhansk region in day, - Haidai