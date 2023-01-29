North Korea denies US information about supply of weapons to Russian Federation, and also warned United States about "unwanted consequences"

North Korea denied the data on the supply of weapons to the Russian Federation, and also warned the United States of "unwanted consequences" if they continue to spread such "rumors".

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Espreso, this was stated by the Director General of US Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of North Korea, Kwon Jong-gun, Yonhap writes.

"The attempt to tarnish the image of the DPRK by fabricating data is a serious provocation that can never be tolerated and cannot but provoke a reaction," Kwon said in a statement released by the official Korean Central News Agency. This is how the DPRK commented on the publication of US evidence on arms trade between the Russian Federation and North Korea.

"The US must remember that it will face a really undesirable outcome if it continues to spread rumors against North Korea."

Kwon did not say what he meant by an undesirable result.

