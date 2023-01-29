Enemy hit Kherson from "Hrad", damaged houses and transport company, - RMA

Last night, the Russian army again attacked Kherson with the "Hrad" MLRS.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kherson RMA.

As noted, 4 houses of Kherson residents were damaged by enemy shells.

"The rioters also targeted the communal transport company. The building was destroyed, about 10 city vehicles were damaged. Fortunately, people were not injured," the report says.

