Events in Iran are consequences of their policies, - Air Force spokesman, Ihnat

Events in Iran are currently showing the consequences of their leadership’s policies. In particular, Tehran continues to support Moscow in its aggression by providing weapons.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the AFU, Yurii Ihnat, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"What is happening in Iran can only be called the consequences of their policy. Perhaps they will direct their support to terrorist countries in a different way and not help Russia commit its crimes," Ignat says.

In turn, he reminded that the Russian Federation wants to receive from the Iranians the weapons that the Russians lack, namely: ballistic missiles and attack drones (such as Shahed and others). Instead, Tehran wants planes from Moscow.

"Iran has certain enemies in the region, so let's hope that this country will change its political vector to a more civilized one," Ihnat said.

