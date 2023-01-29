Ukraine wants to replace entire fleet of Soviet aircraft, which are morally and physically obsolete, - Ihnat on supply of Western-style equipment

Soviet aircraft are physically obsolete and are fighting at the limit of their capabilities. Ukraine needs more modern equipment.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force of the AFU, Yurii Ihnat, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"We want to replace the entire fleet of Soviet aircraft, which are already morally and physically obsolete. They are fighting today at the limit of their capabilities, thanks to our pilots, people," Ignat said.

According to the spokesman of the Air Force, he hopes that the next Ramstein meeting will be "aviation" during which the allies will approve the decision in favor of Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine expects to receive 24 modern fighter jets from partners, - spokesman of Air Force, Ihnat