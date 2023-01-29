ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11053 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine
3 075 17

Inspectors from Ministry of Defense and US State Department visited Kyiv this week, - Kubrakov

сша,аудит

Inspectors from the Ministry of Defense, the US State Department and the Office of the Inspector General of the US Agency for International Development held a meeting with Ukrainian officials on the audit of US aid to Ukraine.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure, Development of Communities and Territories Oleksandr Kubrakov announced this, Censor.NET informs.

"During the meeting, the mechanisms and procedures of transparency and accountability of the use of funds and assistance that Ukraine receives for recovery and post-war reconstruction were discussed," the message reads.

Kubrakov noted that it was proposed to create an appropriate mechanism for the audit of United States aid for reconstruction projects jointly with the U.S. Government Accountability Office (U.S. GAO).

"I hope this will become an additional effective tool to ensure transparency in the use of aid from partners," the deputy prime minister wrote.

Kubrakov also emphasized the importance of access to mechanisms of direct purchases from manufacturers, "because this saves state enterprises billions of hryvnias."

Read more: US auditors arrive in Ukraine to monitor military aid use - Nuland

Author: 

audit (35) US Department of State (424) aid (2345) Oleksandr Kubrakov (40)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 