Inspectors from Ministry of Defense and US State Department visited Kyiv this week, - Kubrakov

Inspectors from the Ministry of Defense, the US State Department and the Office of the Inspector General of the US Agency for International Development held a meeting with Ukrainian officials on the audit of US aid to Ukraine.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure, Development of Communities and Territories Oleksandr Kubrakov announced this, Censor.NET informs.

"During the meeting, the mechanisms and procedures of transparency and accountability of the use of funds and assistance that Ukraine receives for recovery and post-war reconstruction were discussed," the message reads.

Kubrakov noted that it was proposed to create an appropriate mechanism for the audit of United States aid for reconstruction projects jointly with the U.S. Government Accountability Office (U.S. GAO).

"I hope this will become an additional effective tool to ensure transparency in the use of aid from partners," the deputy prime minister wrote.

Kubrakov also emphasized the importance of access to mechanisms of direct purchases from manufacturers, "because this saves state enterprises billions of hryvnias."

Read more: US auditors arrive in Ukraine to monitor military aid use - Nuland