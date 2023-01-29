NATO will not take direct part in war between Russian Federation and Ukraine, - Scholz

NATO is not and will not be directly involved in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said this in an interview with Tagesspiegel.

"The Chancellor of Germany, who is serious about his oath, must do everything so that Russia's war against Ukraine does not turn into a war between Russia and NATO... There is no war between NATO and Russia. We will not allow such an escalation," Scholz said.

He added that German citizens, when they watch the news, expect their chancellor to "maintain self-control."

He also stated that no one will tell Ukraine what its goals are in the war.

"Anyone who wants to support Ukraine in protecting its integrity and sovereignty must remain consistent... We will not act over the heads of Ukrainians. We agreed on this in advance. President [of Ukraine Volodymyr] Zelenskyi has repeatedly emphasized his readiness for peace and in presented a peace plan in November. [Russian President Volodymyr] Putin must withdraw troops from Ukraine and put an end to this terrible, senseless war," Scholz added.