Russians fired at regional clinical hospital of Kherson, nurse was injured, - Ministry of Health

The Russian invaders do not stop shelling medical facilities in Kherson and the region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Health.

"Russian terrorist troops fired at the regional clinical hospital of Kherson. A nurse was injured," the message reads.

