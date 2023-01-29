Kherson under massive artillery shelling. It is known about many victims, there are wounded and dead, - RMA. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Kherson is currently under massive attack by Russian artillery.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kherson RMA.

"The enemy is prowling the residential quarters of the city. At this moment, many victims are known: wounded and dead," the message says.

"People of Kherson, go to the nearest shelter or stay at home, using the rule of two walls, and in no case stay outside," RMA added.

More detailed information about the consequences of the shelling will be made public later.

Meanwhile, local telegram channels publish the terrible consequences of barbaric shelling.









Later, videos from the site of the shelling also appeared.