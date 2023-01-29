More than 40% of territory is mined in Ukraine - Sky News
Ukraine is now considered the most replaced country in the world because, according to preliminary estimates, 40% of the territory is replaced.
This was stated by MINES Advisory Group representative Kateryna Templeton in an interview with Sky News, Censorю.NET informs.
"The number of dangerous areas in Ukraine is greater than in Syria and Afghanistan, and demining will take years. The pollution is huge. In Ukraine, you can find anti-tank and anti-personnel mines, trap mines, land mines, cluster munitions, a large number of unexploded shells " Templeton notes.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password