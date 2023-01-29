More than 40% of territory is mined in Ukraine - Sky News

Ukraine is now considered the most replaced country in the world because, according to preliminary estimates, 40% of the territory is replaced.

This was stated by MINES Advisory Group representative Kateryna Templeton in an interview with Sky News, Censorю.NET informs.

"The number of dangerous areas in Ukraine is greater than in Syria and Afghanistan, and demining will take years. The pollution is huge. In Ukraine, you can find anti-tank and anti-personnel mines, trap mines, land mines, cluster munitions, a large number of unexploded shells " Templeton notes.

Watch more: Kherson under massive artillery shelling. It is known about many victims, there are wounded and dead, - RMA. VIDEO&PHOTOS