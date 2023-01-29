Reznikov on fighter jets for Ukraine: Impossible today will be possible tomorrow

In order to successfully conquer its lands, Ukraine needs appropriate equipment and weapons.

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stated this in an interview with the Canadian CBC TV channel, Censor.NET reports with reference to TSN.

According to him, the situation in the East is difficult but controlled by the Armed Forces. Speaking about the battles, Reznikov noted that Ukraine needs weapons to effectively fight against the Russian invaders.

These are fighter jets, other combat aircraft, and long-range missiles. Thanks to this weaponry, Ukrainian soldiers will be able to destroy warehouses and command posts of the occupiers.

Reznikov expressed hope that during the next negotiations with partners in the coming weeks regarding fighter jets for Ukraine, he will receive a positive decision.

"For me, everything that is impossible today (will be. - Ed.) possible tomorrow," Reznikov said, recalling air defense and long-range artillery.