Putin will not give up war in Ukraine because he is afraid of losing elections, - Orban

During a meeting with journalists in Budapest, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn outlined his own vision of why Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine should not be expected to end in the near future.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to Euro Integration, an article about the meeting that took place earlier this week was published in the German-language "liberal-conservative" publication Tichys Einblich.

"Orbán destroys the hope that Putin will sooner or later give up the war. After all, the presidential election is approaching, and those who lost the war will not win the election, even a rigged one", - the author of the article, Roland Tichy, relays the words of the Hungarian prime minister.

He also claims that Orbán is not pro-Russian, as he is commonly believed, because "he says that he knows about the cruelty of the Russians, because in 1956 they hanged the then Prime Minister Imre Nagy."

According to the Prime Minister of Hungary, Russia has historically demonstrated that it is weak at the beginning of wars due to "corruption, sloppiness, incompetence of commanders and terrible tactical mistakes", but "very soon switches gears, mobilizes its forces and learns quickly".

Speaking about Russia's goal in the war, Orban believes that it is not about the complete conquest of Ukraine (because this will cause popular resistance and "guerrilla warfare"), but the creation of a buffer zone approximately along the contact line in Donbas.

"A kind of "death zone" between Western Ukraine and NATO on the one hand, and Russia on the other?" - writes author Tichys Einblich and adds that Hungary's position on an immediate ceasefire and negotiations is the best.

On occasion, he criticizes the US and the EU for not having a clear strategy for the war, "except for strengthening Ukraine's well-founded resistance." He adds that according to this logic, NATO will have to send its own troops to Ukraine if "sooner or later they run out of men."