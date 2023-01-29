Zelensky spoke with newly elected president of Czech Republic Pavel and invited him to Ukraine

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday held a telephone conversation with the former head of the NATO Military Committee Petr Pavel, who won the presidential elections in the Czech Republic.

Zelensky wrote about this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"I personally congratulated Petr Pavel on his victory in the presidential elections of the Czech Republic. I thanked him and the Czech people for their unwavering support. I invited him to visit Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Watch more: I would like to especially honor our units defending Donetsk region, - Zelensky. VIDEO