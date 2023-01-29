Mass shelling of Kherson: number of dead has increased to three. PHOTOS

As a result of massive shelling in Kherson on Sunday, 3 people died, 6 were injured.

This was reported by Kherson RMA, Censor.NET reports.

"Today's Russian shelling injured 9 people: 3 people died (2 men and 1 woman), 6 were injured. During the shelling of the Kherson Regional Clinical Hospital, 2 people were injured: a nurse and a buffet worker. Both women received injuries of medium severity". - the message says.

"Today, the first shelling of Kherson by Russian troops took place around midnight. As a result of the hit, a utility company and 16 pieces of equipment, including evacuation transport, which provided the city's residents, were damaged. The second stage of enemy volleys on the city began around one o'clock in the afternoon. In general, as of 2:00 p.m. 7 shots were fired. Warehouses, a hospital, a bus station, a school playground were hit, buildings and vehicles were also damaged in the city," the Kherson City Council said.

"As a result of the enemy shelling, a number of civilian infrastructure objects were damaged: the Kherson regional clinical hospital, a school, a bus station, a post office, a bank, and residential buildings," the RMA said.

