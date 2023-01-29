Russians continue to conduct offensive operations in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavliv directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on January 29, 2023.

In the evening summary, it is noted: "The three hundred and fortieth day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

During this day, the enemy carried out 24 attacks from rocket salvo systems, in particular, on populated areas near the contact line. There are wounded and dead among the civilian population.

The threat of air and missile strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine remains high.

The enemy continues to conduct offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavliv directions. In other directions, it defends itself on previously occupied borders.

The situation has not changed significantly in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhan directions. Training of enemy units continues on the training grounds of the Republic of Belarus. No hostile offensive groups were detected.

At the same time, the enemy does not stop mortar and artillery shelling in the areas of Khrinivka and Krasny Khutir settlements of Chernihiv region; Volfyne of the Sumy region, and Odnorobivka, Chervona Zoria, Veterynarne, Strelecha, Hlyboke, Zelene, Neskuchne, Ternova, Starytsa, Verkhnya Pisarivka, Ohirtseve and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Dvorichna, Vilshana, Pishchane, Krokhmalne, Berestov, Zeleny Hai and Vyshneve settlements of Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast with tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy shelled the districts of Makiivka, Nevsky, Kreminnaya, and Dibrova in the Luhansk region and Terniv and Yampolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, Spirne, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Bakhmut, Druzhba, and New York of the Donetsk region were damaged by fire.

In the Avdiivka direction, the areas of Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka came under enemy artillery fire.

On the Novopavlivka direction, the occupiers shelled Vuhledar, Neskuchne, and Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the areas of 14 settlements were damaged by enemy artillery fire. Among them are Vremivka and Novopil in the Donetsk region; Poltavka, Chervone, Huliaipole, Charivne, Novodanilivka, and Novoandriivka in the Zaporizhzhia region and Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy carried out artillery fire on the suburbs and the city of Kherson itself. There are casualties among civilians.

According to available information, the Russian occupiers took all the medical equipment from the local hospitals of Kakhovka and Nova Kakhovka to Novotroitsky, Kherson region. The occupation authorities are closing medical facilities in the mentioned cities, contrary to earlier promises. The personnel were faced with the fact - transfer or dismissal.

Aviation of the Defense Forces during the day struck the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex and 2 strikes on the areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment.

Units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine at the same time hit 2 enemy radar stations and an ammunition warehouse.